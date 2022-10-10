Strikes hit building that houses German consulate in Kyiv, Germany says
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 10-10-2022 16:34 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 16:14 IST
The building that houses a German consulate in Kyiv was hit during Russian missile strikes, though it has not been in use since war broke out, the foreign ministry said on Monday.
Separately at the same government briefing, the defence ministry spokesperson said Germany expected to deliver an air defence system to Ukraine very soon and deliver three more next year, without giving exact timelines.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
