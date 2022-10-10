Left Menu

'Inflammatory' slogans in Milad-un-Nabi procession: Cops in MP's Khandwa register case

PTI | Khandwa | Updated: 10-10-2022 16:16 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 16:16 IST
Unidentified persons have been booked in Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly raising inflammatory slogans during a Milad-un-Nabi procession, a police official said on Monday.

The case was registered after videos purportedly showing these persons shouting such slogans were brought to the notice of the police by right-wing outfits, he added.

''A case under Indian Penal Code section 188 (disobedience of the orders duly promulgated by public servant) has been registered. Some persons are being questioned and the veracity of the videos is being ascertained,'' Superintendent of Police Vivek Singh said.

Hindu Jagran Manch's district convener Anish Arjhare claimed the slogans were raised near Matrumal Ka Bagicha area amid ''inflammatory'' songs being played in the procession.

Some videos were given to the police on Sunday and more clips have surfaced on Monday, Arjhare said.

Madhya Pradesh minister Narottam Mishra the videos are being probed as part of the case registered by the police.

