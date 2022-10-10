A Q Khan's 'misguided' trail saved Israel from an existential threat: Ex-Mossad official

Terming Pakistani nuclear scientist A Q Khan as the ''seed of calamity'' whose trail had to be ''sniffed'' around, Dr. Amnon Sofrin, the head of the Mossad’s intelligence division in the mid-2000s, has revealed how the Israeli spy agency's misguided search and eventual realisation of the Syrian nuclear programme saved the Jewish state from an existential threat.

In what was dubbed as Operation 'Outside the Box', the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) bombed the Syrian reactor, demolishing the site, in Deir Ezzor in September 2007.

''Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan was the seed of calamity. Wherever he went around the globe, you needed to be sniffing around,'' Sofrin told Times of Israel's sister publication Zman Israel, narrating the chain of events leading to the discovery of the Syrian nuclear reactor and its eventual destruction 15 years ago, as well as how close Israel came to committing one of its biggest intelligence blunders.

Sofrin, who joined Mossad after getting discharged from Military Intelligence, described the publication, the tortuous developments ahead of a decisive conversation he had with then Prime Minister Ehud Olmert during which the premier was informed that within a few weeks Syria was set to become a nuclear-capable nation.

He said Israeli intelligence was caught unaware when in December 2003 the British and Americans announced that they managed to convince Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi to give up his plans for nuclear weapons in exchange for lifting sanctions.

''With the American announcement, we realised that the Pakistanis were heavily involved in Libya,” Sofrin said, adding that the person behind the project was Khan, a disgraced Pakistani physicist who sold his nuclear know-how to anyone who wanted it.

''I looked at the data and said to myself, ‘If Dr. Khan is the project manager, let’s see where else he has been in the Middle East’,'' he added, signalling the incident as a catalyst for further inquiry.

''After a quick check, three countries jumped out at me: Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Syria. I immediately dismissed the first two, because of their dependence on and fear of the US,” Sofrin said.

Israel received certain information in early 2000s from a third party about Syrian activities related to nuclear centrifuges, but it was ''raw and initial,'' and did not develop to the point of being enough to launch an intelligence operation.

''I told my people, 'Let’s see what’s going on. Is there something here that we didn’t recognise before as a suspicious sign?’ I took two of my researchers — veteran and experienced — and asked them to take all the material from the last decade and analyse Syria’s intentions in the context of the Libyan case,'' Sofrin reminisced.

''My idea was to focus on the relationship with the Pakistanis and whether there is anything in the intelligence that could point to a nuclear project. After a month and a half of work, they came back to me with a clear conclusion that Syria has a nuclear programme,'' he recollected.

In February 2004, Mossad issued a first warning about the possibility of a nuclear project in Syria.

According to Sofrin, the Mossad document “clearly pointed” to suspicious activity based on the Libyan experience and the involvement of the Pakistani scientist. Khan, known as the ''father of Pakistan's atomic weapons programme'' died in 2021. He was accused of selling nuclear secrets illegally and was put under house arrest in 2004. He was released in 2009.

Both, Military Intelligence and the Mossad, were then deep in a global intelligence operation to understand Syrian President Bashar Assad’s intentions and the meetings of the two organisations to discuss the situation had multiplied and become more and more frequent.

Racing against time as Syria was almost on the verge of going nuclear, Olmert appealed to the US to carry out the attack, he recalled.

“George W. Bush refused and Olmert ended the conversation with the sentence, ‘Israel will do what it has to do',” the ex-spy chief narrated.

In what was dubbed Operation Outside the Box, the IDF on September 6, 2007, bombed the Syrian reactor, demolishing the site.

North Korea, under the guise of aid to the missile industry, managed to trick the West once again.

The Syrian reactor was an exact copy of the nuclear reactor in North Korea.

