Mmamoloko Kubayi to host Executive Director of UN-Habitat

The visit, taking place from 12-17 October 2022, will include the launch of the Global Action Plan Framework on Informal Settlements and Slums.

Updated: 10-10-2022 16:28 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 16:28 IST
This is aimed at accelerating Sustainable Development Goals and the New Urban Agenda while searching for solutions in response to the challenges of informal settlements and slums. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
Human Settlements Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi will on Wednesday host the Executive Director of UN-Habitat, Maimunah Mohd Sharif, who will be on an official visit to South Africa.

This is aimed at accelerating Sustainable Development Goals and the New Urban Agenda while searching for solutions in response to the challenges of informal settlements and slums.

The Executive Director Sharif and Minister Kubayi will also hold bilateral discussions on strategic partnerships and country programmes and sign an MOU between South Africa and UN-Habitat, among others.

From 13 to 16 October 2022, together with the South African delegation, they will travel to KwaZulu-Natal, Western Cape and Gauteng to assess the work that is being done to upgrade informal settlements through the provision of basic services and transfer of people to permanent housing structures.

The formal and informal settlements to be visited include Pemilton in Durban, Bosasa and Conradie Park in the City of Cape Town, as well as Rugby Club and Fleurhof housing development in Roodepoort, Johannesburg.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

