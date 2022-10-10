Ukraine seeks increased Russian isolation after missile strikes
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 10-10-2022 16:44 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 16:29 IST
Ukraine will seek to consolidate international support, strengthen its defence capabilities and increase Russia's international isolation following Russian missile strikes on Monday, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said.
"We've coordinated steps with President of Poland @AndrzejDuda. We will work on consolidating international support, strengthening Ukraine's defence capabilities, restoring the destroyed, as well as increasing Russia's isolation," Zelenskiy wrote on Twitter.
