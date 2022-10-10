7 college students injured as bus rams into tipper lorry

Seven students of a college here were injured when the bus belonging to the institution rammed into a lorry on Monday, police said. According to the police, the bus driver tried to overtake the tipper lorry, but its driver applied brakes suddenly, causing the run-in. The bus was carrying 50 students at the time of the accident, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)