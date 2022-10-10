Parliament disappointed at torching of EC mayor's home

Parliament's Select Committee on Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA), Water and Sanitation and Human Settlements has expressed disappointment at the torching of the house belonging to Port St Johns' Local Municipality Mayor.

Committee Chairperson, China Dodovu, in a statement called on the police to heighten security around Mayor Nomvuzo Mlombile-Cingo and "intensify investigations leading to the arrest and prosecution of the cowardly perpetrators of this heinous act".

He said it was concerning that the burning of the house, which happened last week, follows the threats allegedly directed at the mayor and some fellow councillors.

"What is even more concerning is the allegations that the basis of these threats and the burning of the mayor's house were used as a ploy to influence recruitment of senior managers within the municipality. This is unacceptable and points to the criminal element that would want unfettered access to the resources of the municipality," Dodovu said.

The Committee in a statement said, in various interactions with municipalities, the committee had highlighted the importance of a credible and capable administration to improve municipal governance.

"Furthermore, the blueprint for South Africa's development, the National Development Plan, advocates for the state to be capacitated with the skills necessary to drive development. It is in this context that the efforts of nefarious elements to attempt to control recruitment should be stamped out.

"Furthermore, a country experiencing high levels of gender-based violence cannot idly accept such acts, as they undermine women's leadership. The police and society at large must jointly stand against such acts, as they threaten the running of the municipality," it said.

Dodovu called on the Eastern Cape Provincial Cooperative Government and Traditional Affairs departments to work hand-in-hand with the South African Police Service to find, arrest and prosecute the perpetrators of this act.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)