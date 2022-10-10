Left Menu

Targeting civilians is war crime, says French foreign minister after latest Russian attacks on Ukraine

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 10-10-2022 17:25 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 16:42 IST
Catherine Colonna Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • France

Targeting civilian populations is a "war crime", French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said on Monday after Russia's latest attacks on Ukraine.

"I condemn in the strongest terms today's indiscriminate Russian strikes against Ukrainian cities," she said in a tweet, adding: "Intentionally targeting civilian populations is a war crime."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

