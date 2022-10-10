At least 10 dead, 60 wounded in Russian missile attacks — police
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 10-10-2022 17:25 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 16:44 IST
Russian missile strikes across Ukraine killed at least 10 civilians and wounded 60, Ukrainian police said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said the missile strikes were revenge for Ukrainian attacks.
