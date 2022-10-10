Left Menu

ECJ cannot be final arbiter in Northern Ireland - UK PM Truss's spokesman

Reuters | London | Updated: 10-10-2022 17:14 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 17:14 IST
The European Court of Justice (ECJ) should not be the final arbiter of any disputes in Northern Ireland that develop between Britain and the European Union, a spokesman for Prime Minister Liz Truss said on Monday.

Truss could give ECJ judges oversight in Northern Ireland to get the EU to relax border checks across the Irish Sea, The Sun reported.

"Our long-standing position is they shouldn't be the final arbiter in Northern Ireland, but beyond that we want to continue to discuss that," the spokesman told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

