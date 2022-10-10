Left Menu

Mumbai: Fitness trainer molests woman at gym; arrested

A 35-year-old fitness trainer has been arrested for allegedly molesting a woman at a gym of a residential complex in the western suburb of Malad here, police said on Monday.Based on a complaint lodged by the woman, the police on Friday arrested the accused, who has been working at the gym since the last four years, an official from Charkop police said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-10-2022 17:23 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 17:23 IST
Mumbai: Fitness trainer molests woman at gym; arrested
  • Country:
  • India

A 35-year-old fitness trainer has been arrested for allegedly molesting a woman at a gym of a residential complex in the western suburb of Malad here, police said on Monday.

Based on a complaint lodged by the woman, the police on Friday arrested the accused, who has been working at the gym since the last four years, an official from Charkop police said. The 25-year-old woman, in her complaint, alleged that the accused had touched her inappropriately on the pretext of training her, and this had taken place on several occasions, he said. The accused has been arrested and a case of molestation has been registered against him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon charts course to return to its boom days

Suzlon charts course to return to its boom days

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, welcomed aboard space station; Serbian scientists name new species of beetle after Djokovic

Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, w...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; Becton recalls some sterilization containers due to quality breach and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; Canada authorizes Pfizer's Omicron retooled booster and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022