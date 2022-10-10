Left Menu

PIL in HC seeks SOP from Maha govt on tackling lumpy skin disease

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-10-2022 18:15 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 17:25 IST
PIL in HC seeks SOP from Maha govt on tackling lumpy skin disease
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A public interest litigation was filed on Monday in the Bombay High Court seeking direction to the Maharashtra government to come up with a standard operating procedure (SOP) to tackle rising cases of lumpy skin disease among cattle.

The petition filed by Swambhiman Shetkari Sangh founder Raju Shetti claimed lumpy skin disease was on the rise but the state government was not doing anything except issuing circulars on the issue.

The plea said the government ought to take steps under the Prevention and Control of Infectious and Contagious Diseases in Animals Act.

As per the PIL, farmers would require economic support from the government as they are facing hardships due to recent heavy rains and now their livestock was under threat from lumpy skin disease.

Shetti's PIL sought mass vaccination of cattle to control the spread of lumpy skin disease and compensation of Rs 1.5 lakh per head of cattle dead.

The plea is likely to come up for hearing before a division bench headed by Justice S V Gangapurwala this week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon charts course to return to its boom days

Suzlon charts course to return to its boom days

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, welcomed aboard space station; Serbian scientists name new species of beetle after Djokovic

Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, w...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; Becton recalls some sterilization containers due to quality breach and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; Canada authorizes Pfizer's Omicron retooled booster and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022