Dasna Devi temple priest Narsinghanand surrenders before court, gets bail

Ghaziabads Dasna Devi temple priest Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati on Monday surrendered before a court here in a case involving the violation of prohibitory orders and inciting communal violence. The court has withdrawn the non-bailable warrant issued against Narsinghanand Saraswati and directed that he may be released on bail furnishing two sureties of Rs 20,000 each and fixed October 18 as the next date of hearing.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 10-10-2022 17:35 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 17:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Ghaziabad’s Dasna Devi temple priest Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati on Monday surrendered before a court here in a case involving the violation of prohibitory orders and inciting communal violence. The court has withdrawn the non-bailable warrant issued against Narsinghanand Saraswati and directed that he may be released on bail furnishing two sureties of Rs 20,000 each and fixed October 18 as the next date of hearing. Special MP/MLA court Judge Mayank Jaiswal again issued non-bailable warrants against three other accused-- Ravinder, Mintu and Shivkumar--and asked police to produce them before it. Earlier, Narsinghanand Saraswati's lawyer had filed an application in the court praying to recall the warrant issued against him. According to Prosecution Officer Niraj Singh, 21 accused, including Union minister Sanjeev Balyan, UP minister Kapil Dev Agrawal, VHP leader Sadhvi Prachi and Narsinghanand Saraswati, are facing the trial for allegedly violating prohibitory orders and inciting communal violence. It is alleged that they had taken part in a panchayat meeting in Nagla Mador village, where they violated prohibitory orders and incited violence through their speeches on August 31, 2013. Sixty people were killed and more than 40,000 displaced during the riots in the district and adjoining areas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

