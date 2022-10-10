Strikes hit building that houses empty German consulate in Kyiv, Berlin says

A high-rise office building that houses a German consulate in Kyiv was hit during Russian missile strikes on Monday morning, the foreign ministry said, though no officials were present as the consulate has been empty for months since war broke out. "No work has gone on in the building for months," a foreign ministry spokesperson told a briefing, adding that the German government was in contact with officials in Kyiv to assess the extent of the damage to the site.

Germany condemned the Russian strikes, which killed at least 10 people

and were launched in retaliation for Ukrainian attacks, including on a bridge to Crimea. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will address a virtual meeting of Group of Seven (G7) leaders on Tuesday. Separately at the same government briefing, the defence ministry spokesperson said Germany expected to deliver an air defence system to Ukraine very soon and deliver three more next year, without giving exact timelines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)