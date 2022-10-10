UP: Lovers end lives by hanging from tree

Two lovers allegedly ended their lives by hanging from a tree in the Sahaswan Kotwali police station area on Monday, police said. The couple has been identified as Lankush (25) a resident of Shahjahanpur district and Premwati (24) of Dhami Nagaria village. On receiving information about the suicide, the police team and Circle Officer of Sahaswan Chandrapal Singh reached the spot.

Both the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, they said. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) OP Singh said the woman, who was married and also had a child, was having a love affair with the youth due to which both had fled to Delhi a few days ago.

Sunday night, both of them left Delhi with a ticket to Badaun, but got down at Sahaswan and after reaching a mango orchard, hanged themselves, he said, adding that the matter is being investigated. Their relatives have been informed. Further action will be taken on the basis of the facts that come to light during the investigation, the SSP added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)