UP: Lovers end lives by hanging from tree
Senior Superintendent of Police SSP OP Singh said the woman, who was married and also had a child, was having a love affair with the youth due to which both had fled to Delhi a few days ago.Sunday night, both of them left Delhi with a ticket to Badaun, but got down at Sahaswan and after reaching a mango orchard, hanged themselves, he said, adding that the matter is being investigated.
- Country:
- India
Two lovers allegedly ended their lives by hanging from a tree in the Sahaswan Kotwali police station area on Monday, police said. The couple has been identified as Lankush (25) a resident of Shahjahanpur district and Premwati (24) of Dhami Nagaria village. On receiving information about the suicide, the police team and Circle Officer of Sahaswan Chandrapal Singh reached the spot.
Both the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, they said. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) OP Singh said the woman, who was married and also had a child, was having a love affair with the youth due to which both had fled to Delhi a few days ago.
Sunday night, both of them left Delhi with a ticket to Badaun, but got down at Sahaswan and after reaching a mango orchard, hanged themselves, he said, adding that the matter is being investigated. Their relatives have been informed. Further action will be taken on the basis of the facts that come to light during the investigation, the SSP added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Gujarat: AIMIM chief Owaisi slams BJP, calls out RSS chief Bhagwat's Madrasa visit in Delhi
Nitish Kumar, Lalu Prasad to meet Sonia Gandhi in Delhi today
Police team assaulted, week after woman molested by bouncers in south Delhi club
Huge quantity of illicit liquor seized in Delhi, one arrested
55 sikh, Hindu refugees from Afghanistan reaching Delhi: MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney