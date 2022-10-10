Power restored on Poland-Ukraine border crossings - Polish border guard

Two border crossings between Poland and Ukraine experienced power cuts on the Ukrainian side, but electricity had been restored by early afternoon, a spokesperson for Poland's border guard said after Russia struck cities across Ukraine on Monday.

The cuts affected the Medyka and Korczowa border crossings earlier on Monday, Polish Border Guard spokesperson Anna Michalska told Reuters by telephone. She added that at the moment there was no increased movement at the Polish border after the Russian strikes.

"In connection with enemy strikes and damage to critical infrastructure facilities in the west of Ukraine, there may be disruption in the work of crossings on borders with EU countries and the Republic of Moldova," the western regional office of the Ukrainian border service said on Facebook.

