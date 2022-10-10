Chhattisgarh: Constable shoots self with AK-47 rifle in Gariyaband

A constable allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service weapon in Gariyaband district in Chhattisgarh on Monday, a police official said.

Dinesh Kosle, a resident of Mandir Hasaud area in capita Raipur, used his AK-47 rifle to end his life in his barracks at around 9am, he said.

''Kosle was attached to Mainpur police station. It is not known why he took this extreme step. A constable who had gone to the barracks as Kosle had not reported for duty found him in a pool of blood,'' he said.

