Chhattisgarh: Constable shoots self with AK-47 rifle in Gariyaband
PTI | Gariyaband | Updated: 10-10-2022 18:31 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 18:31 IST
A constable allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service weapon in Gariyaband district in Chhattisgarh on Monday, a police official said.
Dinesh Kosle, a resident of Mandir Hasaud area in capita Raipur, used his AK-47 rifle to end his life in his barracks at around 9am, he said.
''Kosle was attached to Mainpur police station. It is not known why he took this extreme step. A constable who had gone to the barracks as Kosle had not reported for duty found him in a pool of blood,'' he said.
