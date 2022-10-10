Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher after three-day selloff

Reuters | Updated: 10-10-2022 19:08 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 19:08 IST
Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday, as investors picked up beaten-down stocks following a three-day selloff last week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 122.30 points, or 0.42%, at the open to 29,419.09.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 7.85 points, or 0.22%, at 3,647.51, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 7.54 points, or 0.07%, to 10,659.95 at the opening bell.

