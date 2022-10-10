Left Menu

Air France, Airbus plead not guilty in AF447 crash trial

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 10-10-2022 19:10 IST
Air France, Airbus plead not guilty in AF447 crash trial
Air France and Airbus pleaded not guilty on Monday to charges of involuntary manslaughter over the 2009 crash of an A330 jetliner, which killed everyone onboard.

The chief executives of both companies submitted the plea after the names of all 228 victims were read out at the Paris Criminal Court as rows of relatives listened in silence.

Families of several victims shouted protests including "shame" and "too little, too late" as Air France Chief Executive CEO and then Airbus Chief Executive Guillaume Faury expressed condolences in opening statements in the nine-week trial.

