Deeply concerned over escalation of conflict in Ukraine: India

India on Monday said it is deeply concerned over the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine and called for immediate cessation of hostilities and urgent return to the path of ''diplomacy and dialogue''.

The comments by External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi came amid intensification of hostilities, with Moscow carrying out retaliatory missile strikes on Ukraine in response to a huge blast in Crimea on Saturday.

Bagchi said escalation of hostilities is in no one's interest and noted that India stands ready to support all such efforts aimed at de-escalation of the situation.

''India is deeply concerned at the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine, including targeting of infrastructure and deaths of civilians,'' he said.

Russia has carried out a series of missile strikes targeting key cities across Ukraine, including the capital Kyiv, which is being seen as the most intense attack in the last few months.

The blast in Russia-controlled Crimea damaged the key bridge. Moscow has accused Kyiv for the blast.

''We reiterate that escalation of hostilities is in no one's interest. We urge immediate cessation of hostilities and the urgent return to the path of diplomacy and dialogue. India stands ready to support all such efforts aimed at de-escalation,'' Bagchi said. The spokesperson was responding to media queries on escalation of the conflict in Ukraine.

''India has consistently maintained since the beginning of the conflict that the global order is anchored in the principles of the UN Charter, international law and respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states,'' Bagchi said. Since the conflict began in February, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin as well as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a number of times.

In a phone conversation with Zelenskyy on October 4, Modi said there can be ''no military solution'' and that India is ready to contribute to any peace efforts.

At a bilateral meeting with Putin in the Uzbek city of Samarkand on September 16, Modi told him that ''today's era is not of war''.

India has not yet condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine and it has been maintaining that the crisis must be resolved through diplomacy and dialogue.

