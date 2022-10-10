U.N. says Russian air strikes in Ukraine 'unacceptable escalation'
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is "deeply shocked" by Russia's most widespread air strikes since the start of the Ukraine war on Monday, a U.N. spokesman said.
"This constitutes another unacceptable escalation of the war and, as always, civilians are paying the highest price," U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.
