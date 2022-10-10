EC Cogta MEC condemns rising trend of attacks on public representative

Eastern Cape MEC Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA), Zolile Williams, has condemned a rising trend of attacks on public representative in the provinces.

This comes after the MEC on Monday was made aware of another torching and shooting incident on Sunday evening against a councillor in the Port St. Johns Local Municipality.

His office, in a statement, said Cllr Xolile Moni came under attack from unknown assailants who shot at him, injuring his son, and set his house alight.

"The latest incident follows earlier attacks against the Mayor and Speaker of Council in Port St Johns Local Municipality. In the evening of 4 October 2022, the residence of the Mayor, Cllr Nomvuzo Mlombile-Cingo, was set alight at night by unknown arsonists," said Ministry spokesperson Pheello Oliphant.

This was immediately followed by the torching down of the residence of the Speaker of Council, Cllr Cebisa Mazuza.

On 16 September 2022, Cllr Fundisile Ranai of Ingquza Hill Municipality together with his son were fatally shot at their home in Lusikisiki. The attackers are still at large.

Williams was monitoring the trend with concern and condemned in the strongest possible terms the unfolding violence.

On 6 October 2022, Williams wrote to the Provincial Commissioner of Police, Lt-General Lillian Mene, requesting a meeting to discuss a responsive security plan to deal with this growing trend of violence against elected public officials at local government level in especially the OR Tambo District.

Oliphant said the request was agreed to by Lt-General Mene and the meeting is scheduled for Thursday, 20 October 2022.

In preparation for this meeting, the MEC had planned to undertake a visit to the OR Tambo District on 14 October 2022 with a view of discussing the evolving situation with the district leadership and all local municipalities.

However, considering the recent incident, Williams has decided to bring forward this visit to Tuesday, 11 October 2022.

"The MEC will meet the full council of the Port St Johns Local Municipality to discuss the issues that may be underlying the violence. This will be followed up by a meeting with local stakeholders and the police in the Port St Johns locality in a bid to find a community-based peace and stability plan that can help end the violence.

"The MEC will be accompanied by the Executive Mayor of O.R. Tambo District Municipality, Cllr. Mesuli Ngqondwana," said Oliphant.

The MEC said it wished to see the end of the violence which could be avoided by roundtable talks.

"Violence is no substitute to constructive engagements," reads the statement.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)