Left Menu

Pakistan Army contingent leaves for Qatar to provide security during the FIFA World Cup

A Pakistan Army contingent left for Qatar on Monday to provide security during the showpiece FIFA World Cup, which begins next month in the Gulf nation. During that month, Pakistans cabinet also approved a draft agreement that allowed the government to provide troops to Qatar for security for the showpiece FIFA event.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 10-10-2022 19:57 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 19:57 IST
Pakistan Army contingent leaves for Qatar to provide security during the FIFA World Cup
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A Pakistan Army contingent left for Qatar on Monday to provide security during the showpiece FIFA World Cup, which begins next month in the Gulf nation. The much-anticipated FIFA World Cup is scheduled to take place between November 20 and December 18. This will be the first time that Qatar will be hosting the sporting extravaganza. The Pakistan contingent comprising army officers, junior commissioned officers and jawans left for Qatar from the Nur Khan Airbase in Rawalpindi. The Pakistan Army has not released details of the strength of the contingent.

In September, the contingent were trained on security by FIFA's eight-member training team during their visit to Pakistan. In August, Pakistan government tacitly acknowledged Qatar's request to provide security cover during the FIFA World Cup. Consequently, a four-member delegation of the Qatar interior ministry had visited Pakistan to discuss this issue. During that month, Pakistan's cabinet also approved a draft agreement that allowed the government to provide troops to Qatar for security for the showpiece FIFA event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon charts course to return to its boom days

Suzlon charts course to return to its boom days

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, welcomed aboard space station; Serbian scientists name new species of beetle after Djokovic

Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, w...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; Becton recalls some sterilization containers due to quality breach and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; Canada authorizes Pfizer's Omicron retooled booster and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022