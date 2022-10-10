London Ambulance Service workers to vote on strike action - union
London's Ambulance Service will ballot its mambers on whether to carrying out strike action over a pay dispute, the GMB union said on Monday.
"GMB members in the ambulance service have been forced to take a stand in order to protect patient care," GMB organiser Lola McEvoy said in a statement.
"They do not take industrial action lightly and it's always a last resort – but things can’t go on like this; something has to give."
