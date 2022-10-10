Left Menu

Teen boy shot dead after demanding payment for gutkha in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur

PTI | Bilaspur | Updated: 10-10-2022 20:04 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 20:04 IST
Teen boy shot dead after demanding payment for gutkha in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur
  • Country:
  • India

A 17-year-old boy was shot dead in Bilaspur district in Chhattisgarh allegedly by two men who refused to pay after taking gutkha from him, a police official said on Monday.

The accused duo had come to the house of Anish Ajay in Manichouri village on Sunday night to procure gutkha and entered into an altercation with the latter over payment, Masturi Station House Officer Prakash Kant said.

''One of the accused shot Ajay in his abdomen with a country-made pistol. They also attacked the victim's kin and then fled from the area. The teenage boy was taken to hospital where doctors declared him dead,'' he said.

A murder case has been registered and efforts were on to nab the two accused, Kant informed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon charts course to return to its boom days

Suzlon charts course to return to its boom days

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, welcomed aboard space station; Serbian scientists name new species of beetle after Djokovic

Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, w...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; Becton recalls some sterilization containers due to quality breach and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; Canada authorizes Pfizer's Omicron retooled booster and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022