Two LeT terrorists killed in encounter in J-K's Anantnag

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said.

Two soldiers and a dog of the Army were also injured in the operation, an official spokesperson said.

A police spokesman said acting on specific information generated by police regarding the presence of terrorists in the Tangpawa area of Anantnag, a cordon and search operation was launched by security forces there Sunday evening.

During the search operation, as the search party approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired indiscriminately which was retaliated effectively leading to an encounter, the spokesman said.

In the ensuing encounter, two local terrorists linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the site.

They have been identified as Aasif Ahmad Reshi, a resident of Sheikhpora Marhama Bijbehara, and Wakeel Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Naibasti Marhama, he said.

According to police records, the slain duo were categorized terrorists and involved in several terror crime cases, including attacks on police and security forces and civilian atrocities.

Incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, were recovered from the site of encounter. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation, the police spokesman said.

An Army spokesperson said two soldiers and an Army dog were injured in the exchange of fire.

The soldiers were evacuated to the Army's 92 Base Hospital here and are stable, he said.

Two AK rifles and war-like stores were recovered from the encounter site, the spokesperson said.

