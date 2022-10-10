Left Menu

Lankan man jumps into sea, swims to Indian shore

A young man, who fled Sri Lanka in a boat to India, jumped into the sea while nearing Tamil Nadu coast and swam till he reached the shore near here, police said on Monday.The 24-year old man joined a 5-member family and they together began their clandestine journey from Talaimannar in Sri Lanka to India on the night of October 8 in a boat, a marine police official said.

PTI | Rameswaram | Updated: 10-10-2022 20:26 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 20:26 IST
Lankan man jumps into sea, swims to Indian shore
  • Country:
  • India

A young man, who fled Sri Lanka in a boat to India, jumped into the sea while nearing Tamil Nadu coast and swam till he reached the shore near here, police said on Monday.

The 24-year old man joined a 5-member family and they together began their clandestine journey from Talaimannar in Sri Lanka to India on the night of October 8 in a boat, a marine police official said. When the boat was close to Tamil Nadu coast, the man, identified as Kasankan Ravichandran, jumped into the sea, off a sand dune/islet, he said. From that point, he swam till he reached the shore close to Mandapam after crossing Arichalmunai-Dhanushkodi areas in coastal Tamil Nadu. Kasankan reported to officials in Mandapam on Sunday and he is being questioned. Roughly, he reportedly covered 6-8 nautical miles.

During preliminary questioning, it was found that he had a Sri Lankan passport that expired in 2020. His parents are reportedly living in Puducherry. A probe is on, the official said. The other five people, a man, his wife and their 3 children reached the Mandapam Rehabilitation Camp run by the Tamil Nadu government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon charts course to return to its boom days

Suzlon charts course to return to its boom days

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, welcomed aboard space station; Serbian scientists name new species of beetle after Djokovic

Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, w...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; Becton recalls some sterilization containers due to quality breach and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; Canada authorizes Pfizer's Omicron retooled booster and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022