Handicraft artisans now need to apply online to participate in marketing events: Govt
The government on Monday said eligible artisans can apply online through the 'Indian handicraft portal' for participating in domestic marketing events as the practice of inviting physical applications has now been dispensed with.
The Office of the Development Commissioner (Handicrafts) has launched the Indian handicraft portal (http://indian.handicrafts.gov.in) through which all the eligible artisans can apply online for marketing events.
The artisan may login with their Pehchan card number, followed by authentication with OTP sent on the registered mobile number.
''The process of receipt of application, Selection and Allotment for all the marketing events including Dilli Haat shall be made through this portal only. The practice of inviting physical application for participation in domestic marketing event has now been dispensed with,'' an official statement said.
The textile ministry stated that the online process shall provide equal, fair and transparent opportunity to all artisans.
''The Office of the Development Commissioner (handicrafts) has initiated the process of inviting applications to participate in the marketing events through online portal. This provides fully digitized marketing platform to handicraft artisans,'' the statement added.
Around 200 domestic marketing events are organised annually in different parts of the country with an aim to support the artisans in selling their produce.
The online process, starting from application to selection and finally stall allotment, is completely computerised, without any human interface.
