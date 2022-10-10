Left Menu

IMF chief Georgieva aims to complete Zambia, Chad debt restructuring by year-end

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-10-2022 20:36 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 20:35 IST
File photo Image Credit: ANI
International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Monday said she hoped debt restructuring efforts for Zambia and Chad could be completed by the end of the year, which would pave the way for more countries to seek help.

Georgieva told civil society groups that the Group of 20's Common Framework for debt treatments had been slow to become operational, but she was upbeat about the cases of Chad and Zambia, who together with Ethiopia were the first to request help.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

