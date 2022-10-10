IMF chief Georgieva aims to complete Zambia, Chad debt restructuring by year-end
Reuters | Washington DC
International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Monday said she hoped debt restructuring efforts for Zambia and Chad could be completed by the end of the year, which would pave the way for more countries to seek help.
Georgieva told civil society groups that the Group of 20's Common Framework for debt treatments had been slow to become operational, but she was upbeat about the cases of Chad and Zambia, who together with Ethiopia were the first to request help.
