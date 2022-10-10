Left Menu

Maha power station accident: One more worker succumbs to injuries; toll rises to two

A 43-year-old man who sustained burns due to a gas leak at the Uran power station in Navi Mumbai succumbed to injuries during treatment, taking the death toll to two, police said on Monday.Vishnu Patil was a contractual helper in the Maharashtra Power Generation Companys Mahagenco power station, an official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-10-2022 20:40 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 20:40 IST
Maha power station accident: One more worker succumbs to injuries; toll rises to two
  • Country:
  • India

A 43-year-old man who sustained burns due to a gas leak at the Uran power station in Navi Mumbai succumbed to injuries during treatment, taking the death toll to two, police said on Monday.

Vishnu Patil was a contractual helper in the Maharashtra Power Generation Company's (Mahagenco) power station, an official said. Patil was rushed to the National Burns Centre in Airoli, Navi Mumbai for treatment on Sunday, he said, adding that the condition of the one more person injured in the incident remains critical. An accidental death report has been registered in this case and further probe is underway, the official said. Gas leaked from a high-pressure booster pump at the gas turbine power station of Mahagenco on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

The Mahagenco in a statement had said that there was a gas leak from a high-pressure booster pump, while a 120 MW unit located nearby was operational at Uran.

A team of Vivek Dhumale, the chief boiler supervisor, boiler technician K K Patil and Vishnu Patil, a helper who is a contractual employee, was carrying out a routine inspection when the accident occurred, Mahagenco said. Dhumale succumbed to his injuries while being taken to the National Burns Centre, it stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon charts course to return to its boom days

Suzlon charts course to return to its boom days

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, welcomed aboard space station; Serbian scientists name new species of beetle after Djokovic

Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, w...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; Becton recalls some sterilization containers due to quality breach and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; Canada authorizes Pfizer's Omicron retooled booster and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022