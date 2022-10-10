Left Menu

Ukraine president meets U.S. envoy after Russian air strikes

Reuters | Updated: 10-10-2022 20:49 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 20:49 IST
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he had talks on Monday with Bridget Brink, the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, following Russian air strikes across his country on Monday.

"The United States condemns Russia’s attacks on the infrastructure facilities of Ukraine and is committed to holding Russia accountable for war crimes and atrocities committed in our country. Thank you for your support!" Zelenskiy wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

