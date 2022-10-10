Left Menu

Stay on new exams for PSI recruitment extended

The Karnataka High Court on Monday extended the stay on the government order for fresh exams to recruit 545 police sub-inspectors PSI.The stay was extended till October 19 when the court would continue to hear the petitions challenging it.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-10-2022 20:54 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 20:54 IST
Stay on new exams for PSI recruitment extended
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka High Court on Monday extended the stay on the government order for fresh exams to recruit 545 police sub-inspectors (PSI).

The stay was extended till October 19 when the court would continue to hear the petitions challenging it. A Division Bench also stated that the case would be ''heard on priority.'' After the recruitment scam broke out earlier this year, the government on April 29 annulled the exams and announced it would conduct re-exams.

Some candidates who were selected approached the Karnataka Administrative Tribunal (KAT) against this. The KAT had, however, dismissed their plea.

The candidates then approached the High Court against the KAT order stating that candidates who had passed genuinely should not be penalised for the scam involving some. On September 28, the High Court had directed the government not to announce fresh exams. This interim order was extended today. A senior advocate representing the candidates could not attend court due to illness. More than 30 people including some candidates, police officers including the turn ADGP (recruitment) Amrit Paul have been arrested in connection with the scam.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon charts course to return to its boom days

Suzlon charts course to return to its boom days

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, welcomed aboard space station; Serbian scientists name new species of beetle after Djokovic

Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, w...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; Becton recalls some sterilization containers due to quality breach and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; Canada authorizes Pfizer's Omicron retooled booster and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022