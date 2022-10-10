Following are the top stories at 9 PM: NATION DEL114 2NDLDALL MULAYAM SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav dies, tributes pour in across political spectrum Gurugram/New Delhi/Saifai: Samajwadi Party founder and three-time Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, who spawned the state’s most prominent political clan and played a key role on the national stage, died Monday after prolonged illness. He was 82.

DEL86 MEA-UKRAINE-LD-CONFLICT Deeply concerned over escalation of conflict in Ukraine: India New Delhi: India on Monday said it is deeply concerned over the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine and called for immediate cessation of hostilities and urgent return to the path of ''diplomacy and dialogue''. BOM19 GJ-MODI-EDUCATION Only societies that focus on education will succeed: PM Modi Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said only those societies that focus on education will succeed as he inaugurated an educational complex near Ahmedabad that will provide needy students with facilities for holistic development. DEL106 EC-SENA-SYMBOL ALLOCATION Thackeray gets 'flaming torch' as poll symbol; EC asks Shinde to submit fresh list New Delhi: The Election Commission on Monday allotted ‘flaming torch’ (mashaal) election symbol to the Uddhav Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena, rejecting their claim to the ‘Trishul’ citing religious connotation. DEL113 DL-POLICE-GAUTAM Religious conversion event: Delhi Police to question ex-minister Gautam Tuesday New Delhi: The Delhi Police will question former minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Tuesday over his presence at a religious conversion event where Hindu deities were allegedly denounced, senior officials said. CAL16 WB-CONG-KHARGE If elected Cong prez, 50 pc party posts will go to those under 50, says Kharge Kolkata: Congress presidential poll candidate Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday asserted that he would implement the Udaipur Declaration's proposal of allocating 50 per cent of party posts for those below 50 years of age, if he wins the election. DEL84 RJD CONVENTION-LALU Lalu Prasad invokes 'mandal vs kamandal' to target BJP, says CBI, ED action can't scare him New Delhi: RJD president Lalu Prasad on Monday sought to reignite the ''mandal vs kamandal'' debate as he accused the BJP of ''communalising'' society and being against social justice and reservation for weaker sections. BOM30 GJ-PM-LAWS My govt scrapped 2,000 obsolete laws, helped improve India spot in ease of doing business list: PM Jamnagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said his government scrapped around 2,000 obsolete laws from the British-era that required industrialists to be sent to jail over minor issues and maintained India's ranking in ease of doing business list has improved considerably after he took office in 2014. DEL108 JK-SCINDIA-SUMMIT Terminal at Srinagar airport to be expanded three times its present size at Rs 1,500 cr: Scindia Srinagar: Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday said the present terminal at the Srinagar airport will be expanded three times from 20,000 square metres to 60,000 square metres at a cost of Rs 1,500 crore. DEL80 DL-HATE SPEECH-2NDLD FIR Police register FIR against VHP, other organisers over 'hate speech' event in Delhi New Delhi: An FIR has been filed against the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the other organisers of an event in Delhi, where certain speakers allegedly delivered hate speeches, police said on Monday. DEL69 BJP-AAP-GUJARAT BJP slams AAP for calling Modi 'neech' person, calls it insult to country's democratic process New Delhi: The BJP on Monday slammed AAP over a derogatory remark purportedly made by its Gujarat unit chief against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that it is an ''insult to the democratic process of India and the state''. LEGAL LGD16 DL-HC-SHIVSENA-LD THACKERAY Shiv Sena row: Uddhav Thackeray moves Delhi HC against ECI order freezing party name, symbol New Delhi: Maharashtra's former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray Monday approached the Delhi High Court seeking quashing of the order of Election Commission of India (ECI) freezing party name – Shiv Sena and its election symbol ‘bow and arrow’. LGD19 DL-HC-JAIN-BENAMI HC closes proceedings against Satyendar Jain under amended benami law New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Monday closed the proceedings against Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain under the amended benami transactions law in consonance with a Supreme Court ruling. LGD25 SC-HATE SPEECH Plea on hate speeches: SC asks petitioner to give details of specific instances New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday asked a petitioner, who has raised the issue of hate speeches, to give details of particular instances, including about the steps undertaken during the course of the investigation. FOREIGN FGN52 UKRAINE-INDIA-ADVISORY Avoid all non-essential travel to and within Ukraine: India tells its citizens Moscow: Concerned over the escalation of hostilities in Ukraine, India on Monday advised its citizens to avoid all non-essential travel to and within Ukraine and asked them to strictly follow the safety and security guidelines issued by the local authorities. PTI RDT RDT

