Poland advises its citizens to leave Belarus
Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 10-10-2022 21:23 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 21:23 IST
Polish citizens in Belarus should leave the country, Warsaw said on Monday, as relations between the two countries become increasingly tense in part due to the war in Ukraine.
"We recommend that Polish citizens staying on the territory of the Republic of Belarus leave its territory with available commercial and private means," the government said in guidance for travellers published on its website.
