Nursing student ends her life

A 21-year-old nursing student allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself in her hostel room here, police said on Monday. The dead has been identified as Arzoo, a student of BSc nursing and resident of Delhi.

The incident took place on Sunday night. She hanged herself from from a fan in her hostel room. In the preliminary investigation, it has been found that she was under stress, Circle Officer Devesh Kumar Singh told PTI. Local police station incharge Bacchu Singh said a suicide note has been found.

Police have started investigation and her mobile phone has been taken into custody. In the suicide note, the student has mentioned about getting low marks in studies, he said. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, he added.

