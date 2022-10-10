Left Menu

Nursing student ends her life

A 21-year-old nursing student allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself in her hostel room here, police said on Monday. She hanged herself from from a fan in her hostel room. Local police station incharge Bacchu Singh said a suicide note has been found.Police have started investigation and her mobile phone has been taken into custody.

PTI | Meerut | Updated: 10-10-2022 21:42 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 21:42 IST
Nursing student ends her life
  • Country:
  • India

A 21-year-old nursing student allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself in her hostel room here, police said on Monday. The dead has been identified as Arzoo, a student of BSc nursing and resident of Delhi.

The incident took place on Sunday night. She hanged herself from from a fan in her hostel room. In the preliminary investigation, it has been found that she was under stress, Circle Officer Devesh Kumar Singh told PTI. Local police station incharge Bacchu Singh said a suicide note has been found.

Police have started investigation and her mobile phone has been taken into custody. In the suicide note, the student has mentioned about getting low marks in studies, he said. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon charts course to return to its boom days

Suzlon charts course to return to its boom days

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, welcomed aboard space station; Serbian scientists name new species of beetle after Djokovic

Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, w...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; Becton recalls some sterilization containers due to quality breach and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; Canada authorizes Pfizer's Omicron retooled booster and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022