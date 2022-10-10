Left Menu

Punjab Vigilance Bureau nabs two women proclaimed offenders

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-10-2022 21:48 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 21:48 IST
Punjab Vigilance Bureau nabs two women proclaimed offenders
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Monday said it has arrested two women proclaimed offenders wanted in a forgery case registered in 2017.

A spokesperson of the Bureau said Anita and Ambika, both residents of Sultanpur Lodhi in Kapurthala, were declared proclaimed offenders in January 2021 in a case registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The accused had connived with some officials of State Bank of India (SBI) branch in Sultanpur Lodhi and the Revenue Department to get loans amounting to Rs 20 lakh and Rs 28 lakh, respectively, on forged documents.

Both of them had been absconding since 2018 after dismissal of their bail plea by the High Court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon charts course to return to its boom days

Suzlon charts course to return to its boom days

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, welcomed aboard space station; Serbian scientists name new species of beetle after Djokovic

Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, w...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; Becton recalls some sterilization containers due to quality breach and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; Canada authorizes Pfizer's Omicron retooled booster and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022