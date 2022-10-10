Did not violate party Constitution: Suspended MLA to BJP committee

BJP MLA in Telangana T Raja Singh who was suspended from the party in August following his alleged derogatory remarks against the Prophet on Monday told the party's disciplinary committee that he did not violate the relevant rules of BJP's Constitution.

He urged the panel to let him continue to serve the party.

Raja Singh, who has been lodged in a jail here following his arrest on August 25 under the Preventive Detention Act, sent his reply to a show-cause notice issued to him by Om Pathak, member-secretary of BJP's central disciplinary committee, sources said.

Recalling the circumstances preceding his suspension, Raja Singh claimed he neither belittled any religion nor did he criticise the Gods of any religion in a video made by him.

''I did not use abusive or harsh language. I didn't mention the name of any individual in my video. I didn't deliberately hurt the sentiments of any religion,'' he said.

As directed by the AIMIM, the TRS government intentionally filed a false case against him,, Singh claimed.

In his video, he said he ''only imitated Munawar Faruqui'' that too based on the information provided on internet.

He said he believes that he did not violate the BJP's constitution as mentioned in the disciplinary notice.

He requested Pathak to consider his reply to the show-cause notice issued to him and to give him the opportunity to continue to serve the people, the BJP and the nation.

He promised he would not do anything that brings disrespect to the party. He also assured that he should work within the ideology and principles of the party.

Singh was arrested by Hyderabad police on August 23 for his alleged derogatory remarks against the Prophet, following which he was suspended by the saffron party for ''violating'' the party's constitution.

However, he secured a bail in the case.

He was arrested on August 25 under the Preventive Detention Act.

