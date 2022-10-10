Left Menu

Important matters heard by Delhi High Court on Monday, October 10:

Updated: 10-10-2022 21:53 IST
Important matters heard by Delhi High Court on Monday, October 10:
*HC was informed that copies of the FIR and arrest memo have been supplied to a man arrested under the UAPA during the massive crackdown on the PFI before it was banned.

*HC closed the proceedings against Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain under the amended benami transactions law in consonance with a Supreme Court ruling.

*Maharashtra's former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray approached HC seeking quashing of the order of Election Commission of India freezing party name – Shiv Sena and its election symbol ‘bow and arrow’.

*Delhi Metro Rail Corporation submitted before the HC that it has requested the Centre and Delhi government for infusing funds as 'grant or equity' for payment of balance arbitral award amount to be paid to Delhi Airport Metro Express Private Limited.

