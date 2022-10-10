Body of missing man recovered from Bhagirathi

The body of a 25-year-old man was recovered from the bank of river Bhagirathi near Manera on Monday, two days after he went missing, police said.

Identified as Durgesh, the young man was missing after jumping into the river from the Joshiyada suspension bridge on Saturday, District Disaster Management Officer Devendra Patwal said. His body was recovered by the combined efforts of the police, State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF), National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) and disaster management team, he said.

