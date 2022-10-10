Left Menu

Blackmailed over 'nude' video, Pune man ends life after being extorted repeatedly

A 22-year-old man allegedly committed suicide after being blackmailed over an objectionable video, a Pune police official said on Monday.The man had hanged himself in his house in Dhanakwadi area recently and a probe revealed a fraudster had threatened to upload a nude video of his and had also extorted money, the official said.The victim was conversing with this fraudster, who had posed as woman.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 10-10-2022 22:05 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 22:05 IST
''The victim was conversing with this fraudster, who had posed as woman. He made a video and then sought money from the victim. He was forced to send Rs 4,500 though a payment app on several occasions,'' the Sahakarnagar police station official said.

A case under Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act provisions has been registered against an unknown person and efforts were on to nab him, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

