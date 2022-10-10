SAD alleges scam in Punjab naib tehsildar recruitment, says process should be scrapped

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Monday demanded a CBI probe in the naib tehsildar recruitment process in Punjab, saying a ''massive fraud'' had been committed.

The naib tehsildar (revenue officer) recruitment ''scam is the biggest such scam in the history of Punjab'', he alleged at press conference, which was also attended by candidates who had taken the exam.

Eleven out of the 19 candidates selected in the general category belong to the Moonak and Patran areas, and three out of these candidates are relatives, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader alleged.

The Moonak area falls in Sangrur, the home district of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Alleging that a ''massive fraud'' had been committed with the 70,000 candidates who took the recruitment exam, Majithia said Chief Minister Mann owed an explanation to them as to why persons only from his area had been selected.

He claimed that the topper of the naib tehsildar examination had earlier failed to clear the exams for the posts of 'patwari' as well as clerk-cum-data entry operator.

''The same person achieved 84.7 per cent in the naib tehsildar exam paper whose difficulty is on par with UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) exams and which also had negative marking,'' Majithia claimed and demanded a CBI probe into the recruitment process.

Earlier, Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira had also alleged of a scam in the recruitment of Naib Tehsildars.

He had claimed that some candidates, who had ''failed'' in exams for clerical posts and other tests, topped naib tehsildar examination.

However, the Punjab Public Service Commission, which conducted the recruitment process, had then denied the allegation and had said there was no evidence to suggest that the process was compromised in any manner.

