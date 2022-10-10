Berlin has no plans to support joint EU debt for loans - source
Germany has no plans to back a joint European Union debt issuance, a government source told Reuters on Monday, denying a media report saying Chancellor Olaf Scholz supported joint debt issuances to tackle the energy crisis.
"Such plans are not known in the government," the source said.
