Excise policy case: Delhi court sends businessman Abhishek Boinpally to 3-day CBI custody

A Delhi court on Monday sent Hyderabad-based businessman Abhishek Boinpally, arrested in connection with an alleged scam related to the Delhi Excise Policy, to three-day CBI remand for custodial interrogation.

Special judge M K Nagpal passed the order on an application moved by the CBI, after he was produced before the court.

The CBI told the court that it needed his custody to quiz him to unearth the larger conspiracy in the case.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday evening arrested Boinpally, who lives in Hyderabad, on the allegation of lobbying in Delhi's Excise Policy.

The agency told the court that he has been arrested in the ongoing investigation after it was revealed through the statement of witnesses and the perusal of bank accounts that he was part of repeated meetings in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad with other accused persons and other liquor traders in connection with formulation of liquor policy and to derive benefits out of its provisions.

He was part of the conspiracy in pursuance of which, he transferred money through hawala channels to co-accused Vijay Nair through other co-accused Dinesh Arora prior to the implementation of the policy during the period from November 2021 to July 2022, the CBI said.

The money transferred by co-accused Sameer Mahendru of M/s Indospirits has also finally landed in the account of Boinpally and he has not been able to satisfactorily explain regarding the receipt of the money, the agency said.

