Russia: U.S. 'encouragement' of Ukraine complicates diplomatic solution

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 10-10-2022 23:37 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 23:37 IST
  • Russia

Russia is open for diplomacy, but Washington's encouragement of Ukraine's "bellicose mood" complicates diplomatic efforts to solve the conflict, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday.

"We repeat once again specially for the American side: the tasks that we set in Ukraine will be solved," Zakharova wrote on the ministry website.

"Russia is open for diplomacy and the conditions are well known. The longer Washington encourages Kyiv's bellicose mood and encourages rather than hinders the terrorist undertakings of Ukrainian saboteurs, the more difficult will be the search for diplomatic solutions."

