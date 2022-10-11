Left Menu

UAE president's visit to Russia to help reach 'solutions' to Ukrainian crisis -ministry

Reuters | Updated: 11-10-2022 00:16 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 00:16 IST
The United Arab Emirates foreign ministry said on Monday that President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan's visit to Russia aims to help reach "effective political solutions" to the Ukrainian crisis, state news agency WAM reported.

The ministry added that UAE "seeks to achieve positive results to reduce military escalation, reduce humanitarian repercussions, and reach a political settlement to achieve global peace and security."

