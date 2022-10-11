Left Menu

Mexico sues five U.S. gun dealers in Arizona

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 11-10-2022

Mexico's government filed a civil lawsuit against five gun dealers in the state of Arizona on Monday for participating in the trafficking of weapons into Mexico, the foreign ministry's legal adviser told Reuters.

The lawsuit, seen by Reuters, names as defendants Sprague's Sports Inc; SnG Tactical, LLC; Diamondback Shooting Sports, Inc; Lone Prairie, LLC, D/B/A Hub Target Sports; and Ammo A-Z, LLC.

