Panama replaces foreign minister in surprise move

Panama on Monday announced the appointment of Janaina Tewaney as its new foreign minister, a surprise move which makes her the third person to hold the post since President Laurentino Cortizo took office. Tewaney has served as a foreign ministry adviser since 2019, specializing in security and presidential assignments, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Tewaney will take office immediately, the ministry added, replacing Erika Mouynes, who last week attended the Organization of American States' (OAS) General Assembly in Peru. No further explanation was given for the move.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)