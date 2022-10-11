Left Menu

EXCLUSIVE-Lebanon satisfied with final draft of Israel maritime border deal -top Lebanese negotiator

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 11-10-2022 03:19 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 03:19 IST
EXCLUSIVE-Lebanon satisfied with final draft of Israel maritime border deal -top Lebanese negotiator
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

Lebanon has received a final draft of a U.S.-mediated maritime border deal with Israel that satisfies all of Lebanon's requirements and could imminently lead to a "historic deal," Lebanese lead negotiator Elias Bou Saab told Reuters.

"If everything goes well, Amos Hochstein's efforts could imminently lead to a historic deal," Bou Saab said minutes after receiving the final draft.

He was referring to U.S. mediator Hochstein, who has engaged in months of shuttle diplomacy between the two states, which are technically at war, to try to secure a deal on their shared maritime boundary.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-years away

Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-year...

 Global
2
India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

 United Arab Emirates
3
DIARY-Top Economic Events to Nov. 30

DIARY-Top Economic Events to Nov. 30

 Global
4
Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022