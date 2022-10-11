Beijing reports 13 symptomatic, 1 asymptomatic COVID cases for Oct 10
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 11-10-2022 05:30 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 05:30 IST
China's capital Beijing reported 13 symptomatic new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections and one asymptomatic case for Oct. 10, local government authorities said on Tuesday.
This compared with 13 symptomatic and three asymptomatic cases the day before.
All cases on Monday were found in quarantined areas.
