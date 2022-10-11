Left Menu

S.Korea's Yoon says N.Korea has nothing to gain from nuclear weapons -Yonhap

Reuters | Updated: 11-10-2022 05:43 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 05:43 IST
S.Korea's Yoon says N.Korea has nothing to gain from nuclear weapons -Yonhap

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Tuesday that North Korea has nothing to gain from nuclear weapons, the Yonhap news agency reported, as the isolated country seeks to beef up its capability to attack its southern neighbour.

"North Korea is advancing its nuclear development and threatening not only the Republic of Korea but the world," Yoon told reporters, referring to South Korea by its official name, according to Yonhap. "I believe it has nothing to gain from nuclear weapons."

On Monday, North Korea's state media said leader Kim Jong Un has guided nuclear tactical exercises targeting South Korea over the past two weeks in protest over recent joint naval drills by South Korean and U.S. forces involving an aircraft carrier.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-years away

Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-year...

 Global
2
India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

 United Arab Emirates
3
Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

 United States
4
DIARY-Top Economic Events to Nov. 30

DIARY-Top Economic Events to Nov. 30

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022